Adam Schenk Triumphs Against Odds in Bermuda Championship

Adam Schenk clinched victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with an even-par 71, securing his first PGA Tour win after 243 starts. Schenk overcame challenging wind conditions and narrowly held off competitors, earning a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour amidst changing qualification criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unexpected turn, Adam Schenk captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Schenk finished with an even-par 71, conquering the fierce winds of Port Royal to secure the win in his 243rd tour start.

Facing twelve tournaments away from Q-school, Schenk confronted formidable conditions with high gusts reaching over 30 mph. Despite the challenges, he made one birdie and crucial par saves, holding off Chandler Phillip, who also posted a 71.

In a dramatic ending, Schenk's approach shot on the par-4 18th barely missed the green, but his strategic putt led to a victory. Securing a vital two-year exemption, Schenk expressed disbelief and excitement at overcoming difficult odds on such a challenging day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

