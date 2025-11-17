Adam Schenk Triumphs Against Odds in Bermuda Championship

In an unexpected turn, Adam Schenk captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Schenk finished with an even-par 71, conquering the fierce winds of Port Royal to secure the win in his 243rd tour start.

Facing twelve tournaments away from Q-school, Schenk confronted formidable conditions with high gusts reaching over 30 mph. Despite the challenges, he made one birdie and crucial par saves, holding off Chandler Phillip, who also posted a 71.

In a dramatic ending, Schenk's approach shot on the par-4 18th barely missed the green, but his strategic putt led to a victory. Securing a vital two-year exemption, Schenk expressed disbelief and excitement at overcoming difficult odds on such a challenging day.

