Adam Schenk Triumphs Against Odds in Bermuda Championship
Adam Schenk clinched victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with an even-par 71, securing his first PGA Tour win after 243 starts. Schenk overcame challenging wind conditions and narrowly held off competitors, earning a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour amidst changing qualification criteria.
In an unexpected turn, Adam Schenk captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Schenk finished with an even-par 71, conquering the fierce winds of Port Royal to secure the win in his 243rd tour start.
Facing twelve tournaments away from Q-school, Schenk confronted formidable conditions with high gusts reaching over 30 mph. Despite the challenges, he made one birdie and crucial par saves, holding off Chandler Phillip, who also posted a 71.
In a dramatic ending, Schenk's approach shot on the par-4 18th barely missed the green, but his strategic putt led to a victory. Securing a vital two-year exemption, Schenk expressed disbelief and excitement at overcoming difficult odds on such a challenging day.
