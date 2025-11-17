Strauss Alerts Stokes: Brace for Australia's Mind Games in Ashes Showdown

Andrew Strauss, a former England cricket captain, has issued a stern warning to current skipper Ben Stokes ahead of the Ashes series against Australia. Strauss cautioned Stokes to be vigilant against Australia's tactics as they commence their campaign at Perth's Optus Stadium this Friday.

Confronted with criticism for inadequate preparation, having only played one three-day warm-up match, Stokes dismissed disparaging comments from former players as irrelevant. Praising Stokes's leadership, Strauss lauded his mental clarity and indifference to external opinions while emphasizing the emotional challenges ahead.

Strauss, however, highlighted Australia's potential to exploit Stokes's emotional nature across the five-Test series. Stokes, known for his exceptional on-field performances, will need to counter Australia's psychological strategies to secure a series victory. The England squad features key players like Jofra Archer and Joe Root, marking a crucial challenge for Stokes this Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)