India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

India's traditional dominance on spin-friendly tracks was put to the test as they suffered a defeat in the opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

The unpredictable pitch led to low scores, with both teams struggling to adapt. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, stood out with an unbeaten 55, the highest score in the match.

India's fallibility on their own turf was highlighted by South African spinners taking 12 of the 18 Indian wickets, sparking discussions on the home team's approach and technique against turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)