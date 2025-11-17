Left Menu

Kumar Sangakkara Returns: Rajasthan Royals' Head Coach for IPL 2026

Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 season, following Rahul Dravid's departure. Sangakkara previously held the role from 2021-2024. The Royals have also made significant player trades and releases as they prepare for the upcoming mini auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:51 IST
Kumar Sangakkara Returns: Rajasthan Royals' Head Coach for IPL 2026
Kumar Sangakkara
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Royals have announced Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This decision comes after Rahul Dravid's sudden exit from the role earlier this year.

Dravid left the franchise in August 2025 after a disappointing season where the team finished ninth with just four wins. Sangakkara, already serving as the franchise's Director of Cricket since 2021, previously held the head coach position from 2021 to 2024.

The Royals have also been active in the transfer market, trading wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings and acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. With the mini auction approaching on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, the team has released seven players, including three overseas talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

 Cyprus
2
Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

 India
3
Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

 China
4
Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025