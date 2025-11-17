Kumar Sangakkara Returns: Rajasthan Royals' Head Coach for IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals have announced Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This decision comes after Rahul Dravid's sudden exit from the role earlier this year.

Dravid left the franchise in August 2025 after a disappointing season where the team finished ninth with just four wins. Sangakkara, already serving as the franchise's Director of Cricket since 2021, previously held the head coach position from 2021 to 2024.

The Royals have also been active in the transfer market, trading wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings and acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. With the mini auction approaching on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, the team has released seven players, including three overseas talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)