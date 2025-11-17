Sarfaraz Ahmed Takes Charge: Restructuring Pakistan Cricket's Young Squads

In a strategic restructuring move, former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed the director of Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 38-year-old Sarfaraz, who joined the PCB as a mentor last year, will now oversee all operations involving the young talent in these squads.

In his new role, Sarfaraz will be responsible for coordinating with staff, influencing coaching decisions, and guiding the long-term development of both teams as the PCB aims for stability and growth.

