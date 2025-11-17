Sarfaraz Ahmed Takes Charge: Restructuring Pakistan Cricket's Young Squads
Sarfaraz Ahmed, former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, has been appointed director of Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams. This move is part of a strategic restructuring by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Sarfaraz will oversee operations, coordinate staff, and influence coaching decisions for both teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:58 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a strategic restructuring move, former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed the director of Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The 38-year-old Sarfaraz, who joined the PCB as a mentor last year, will now oversee all operations involving the young talent in these squads.
In his new role, Sarfaraz will be responsible for coordinating with staff, influencing coaching decisions, and guiding the long-term development of both teams as the PCB aims for stability and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement