Remembering Paige Greco: A Champion on and off the Track

Australian Paralympic cyclist and gold medalist Paige Greco has passed away at the age of 28, after a sudden medical incident at her home in Adelaide.

The Australian Paralympic Committee and the Australian cycling federation confirmed her death, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of such a vibrant and talented athlete. Greco, born with cerebral palsy, made headlines by breaking records at the Tokyo Paralympics and securing medals both at the Games and the World Championships.

Paralympics Australia CEO Cameron Murray highlighted her extraordinary achievements and praised her for the kindness and determination that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Greco's legacy extends beyond her accolades, remembered for her uplifting spirit and significant contributions to the Paralympic movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)