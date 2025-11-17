Curacao's Quest: Small Island, Big World Cup Dreams

Curacao's national team is on the brink of making history by potentially becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The team, led by veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who had to leave for family matters, remains focused and determined to achieve this feat.

If Curacao avoids defeat against Jamaica in their final Group B qualifier, they will advance to the World Cup finals, a remarkable achievement for the tiny Caribbean island with a population of just over 150,000. The team is driven both by national pride and the desire to honor their coach, who continues to support them from afar.

The squad, composed largely of Dutch-born players, is determined to succeed. They are inspired by past struggles and look forward to representing their nation on the global stage. As captain Leandro Bacuna expressed, the team is motivated to deliver not just for Curacao, but also for coach Advocaat.

(With inputs from agencies.)