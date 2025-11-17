Left Menu

Bullseye: India's Golden Triumph at Asian Archery Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Archery team's outstanding feat at the Asian Archery Championships, where they clinched 10 medals, including six Golds. The team notably secured the historic Recurve Men's Gold after 18 years. Modi praised the athletes, emphasizing their inspiration to future sports enthusiasts.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Archery team for achieving unprecedented success at the Asian Archery Championships, marking it as the team's 'best-ever' performance.

In a message posted on X, Modi announced that the team secured an impressive total of 10 medals, including six Golds. He highlighted the historic significance of winning the Recurve Men's Gold medal, a feat accomplished after 18 long years.

Modi also acknowledged the team's robust performances in individual events and their successful defence of Compound titles, adding that these accomplishments will serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes nationwide.

