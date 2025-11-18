Netherlands Clinch World Cup Spot with Dominant Victory Over Lithuania

The Netherlands, three-time World Cup runners-up, confirmed their spot in the 2026 finals after a decisive 4-0 win against Lithuania at home on Monday, finishing atop Group G.

The Dutch dominated the match, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring the opener followed by a trio of second-half goals from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen. This victory left them three points clear of second-placed Poland.

Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and although he missed a second opportunity later on, the team secured the win. The Netherlands ended their campaign unbeaten with 20 points, while Poland, with a narrow 3-2 win over Malta, finished with 17 points.