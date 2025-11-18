Netherlands Clinch World Cup Spot with Dominant Victory Over Lithuania
The Netherlands secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Lithuania, topping Group G. Tijjani Reijnders scored first, followed by goals from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen. The Netherlands finished unbeaten with 20 points, three ahead of Poland.
The Netherlands, three-time World Cup runners-up, confirmed their spot in the 2026 finals after a decisive 4-0 win against Lithuania at home on Monday, finishing atop Group G.
The Dutch dominated the match, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring the opener followed by a trio of second-half goals from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen. This victory left them three points clear of second-placed Poland.
Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and although he missed a second opportunity later on, the team secured the win. The Netherlands ended their campaign unbeaten with 20 points, while Poland, with a narrow 3-2 win over Malta, finished with 17 points.