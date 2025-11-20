‘Space was easier’: Astronaut Shukla quips about Bengaluru traffic at tech summit

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday made a light-hearted remark about Bengaluru's relentless traffic during the tech summit here.

Group Captain Shukla is an Indian Air Force officer and test pilot. He is one of four astronauts selected and trained for India's first manned mission, Gaganyaan, slated for launch in 2027.

Taking the stage before a packed audience at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Shukla joked that his commute from Marathahalli to the venue took three times longer than his scheduled speech.

''I'm coming all the way from the other side of Bengaluru, Marathahalli. I have spent thrice the time that I am going to be spending on this presentation with you. So you have to look at the commitment that I have,'' he said.

Responding to the comment during his closing-day address, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge quipped, ''Shubhanshu Shukla said it was easier for him to get from space to Bengaluru, but getting from Marathahalli to this venue was difficult.'' Kharge added that the government would ensure such delays do not recur.

The Future Makers Conclave, one of the most engaging sessions of this year's Bengaluru Tech Summit, drew thousands of participants and featured a strong lineup of creators, innovators, founders, athletes and thought leaders. Speakers included Shukla, entrepreneur-author Ankur Warikoo; Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra, mind reader Suhani Shah, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, and India wicketkeeper-batter and ICC World Cup champion Richa Ghosh.

The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed 'Futurise', organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, concluded at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

