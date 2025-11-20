'Social media can't make or break your day': Sania Mirza's advice to Richa Ghosh

''Social media cannot make or break your day,'' said six-time Grand Slam Champion Sania Mirza during a fireside chat session with Indian women's cricket team's Richa Ghosh at the Future Makers Conclave (FMC) in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, when asked about how she handles criticisms.

Moderated by sports journalist Mayanti Langer, Mirza shared her hard-earned wisdom. ''There are a couple of ways to handle it. She (Richa Ghosh) is still young, and my advice to her is just be as somebody who has faced and grown up in an era where electronic media and social media were coming.'' ''When I was coming up, we were about just newspapers, and Sportstar was the only kind of window to sports. But then electronic media started coming, the tabloids started coming in. It started getting boring to talk just about forehands and backhands, and then they wanted to start talking about, you know, other things of an athlete's life just to make things interesting, and then comes the criticism that you lost a match because you were out for dinner somewhere,'' she added.

Recalling the absurd comments that she used to face back then, Mirza said, ''It made me very thick-skinned. So, I actually find it quite humorous. I actually find it quite funny that people who have never held a cricket bat or a tennis racket or a boxing glove in their hand can have such a big opinion about what you do professionally.'' ''And I feel really sad for them sometimes, because I'm like, you must really be unhappy with your life to hate someone you've never met who's trying to represent the country at the highest level,'' she added.

Pitying the comments that criticises her online, she said, ''You don't take the good to heart, and you don't take the bad to heart. Because social media or media cannot make or break your day. It cannot be that important. What can make or break your day is what the people you love feel about you, who you love feels about you, what communication you have with them.'' Ghosh, a young cricketer of the Indian women's cricket team who grew up in the social media era, had different perspective when asked about the way she handles social media criticism.

Gosh said she sees criticism as an indicator of growth in women's cricket.

''To be honest, I take it very positively, because earlier in women's cricket we didn't have that many followers or fans. But now, as the numbers grow, the criticism will also grow. So I try to take that part positively,'' she said.

Ghosh said the bigger we get the criticism, the more people come to watch the game.

''I take that as a positive sign, because it means more people are watching, they're liking what women's cricket is doing, and they see the value in it. And in cricket today, the bigger it gets, the more people come to watch.'' The three day 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed ''Futurise,'' was organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, concluded on Thursday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)