Shanghai Port Clinches Chinese Super League Title

Shanghai Port secured the Chinese Super League title with a narrow 1-0 win over Dalian Yingbo. Gabrielzinho scored the decisive goal. This victory marks their third consecutive league title under coach Kevin Muscat. Both Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua will enter the next Asian Champions League Elite.

Updated: 22-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:49 IST
Shanghai Port retained the Chinese Super League title on Saturday, triumphing 1-0 over Dalian Yingbo. A solitary goal from Gabrielzinho ensured Kevin Muscat's team finished two points ahead of Shanghai Shenhua. Gabrielzinho capitalized on Leonardo's pass to score past Huang Zihao early in the match.

The victory placed Shanghai Port at 66 points after 30 matches, maintaining a lead over Leonid Slutsky's Shanghai Shenhua, despite Shenhua's 3-1 victory against Tianjin Tiger. This title is Port's third consecutive win since Muscat succeeded Javier Pereira.

Both Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua will compete in the upcoming Asian Champions League Elite. Chengdu Rongcheng, having finished third, will enter the Asian Champions League Two tournament.

