Kuldeep Yadav's Mesmerizing Spell: Stubbs' Surprising Encounter

Tristan Stubbs praised Kuldeep Yadav's impressive delivery that led to his dismissal during a cricket match. Despite previous encounters in the nets, Stubbs admitted Kuldeep's drift bamboozled him. Stubbs, promoted to No. 3, emphasized mental adjustment over technique. Barsapara's wicket posed challenges, despite being better than Kolkata's for survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:51 IST
Tristan Stubbs was caught off guard by Kuldeep Yadav's outstanding delivery, leading to his dismissal. The South African cricketer, familiar with Kuldeep from net sessions, admitted the spinner's first ball of the new spell made him sway.

Stubbs praised Kuldeep for the impressive drift that led to his dismissal and jokingly noted their previous banter about not bowling enough to him at the nets. Despite the friendly rivalry, Stubbs acknowledged Kuldeep's strategic play.

Promoted to No. 3, Stubbs emphasized the mental adjustment required over technical skills. He opined Barsapara was a better batting track than Kolkata, though tricky for free-flowing strokes, suggesting the bowlers' tight line added to the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

