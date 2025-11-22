Left Menu

Inaugural Indian Pickleball League Set to Serve Excitement

The Indian Pickleball League's inaugural season promises high-stakes action, featuring top international and Indian players. Six teams, including the Mumbai Smashers and Hyderabad Royals, have drafted elite talent from around the world, with games scheduled for December 1-7 at New Delhi's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The inaugural Indian Pickleball League is set to bring unprecedented excitement to India's sports scene. The Players' Draft, held on Saturday, saw some of the world's top male and female pickleball players snapped up by six franchise teams. Among the standout selections were Vietnam's Quang Duong for Mumbai Smashers and USA's Megan Fudge for Hyderabad Royals.

The competition is launched by The Times Group, and in partnership with the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. Matches will take place from December 1 to 7 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. The league comprises six teams, namely Mumbai Smashers, Hyderabad Royals, Chennai Super Warriors, Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Bengaluru Blasters, and Lucknow Leopards.

The event will feature three player categories: the Super Stars Pro International pool, the Super Stars Pro Indian pool, and the Rising Stars group. Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, expressed optimism for the league's future, aiming to make pickleball India's largest sport after cricket. Teams made strategic picks to enhance their competitiveness, promising a thrilling opening season.

