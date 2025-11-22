Spanish Sensation Ballester Shines in Saudi International Victory

In a commanding performance at the PIF Saudi International, Spaniard Josele Ballester secured a notable win in his 10th professional outing. Ballester's final round of six-under-par 65 resulted in a three-shot victory over American Caleb Surratt.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri ended tied-42nd after a challenging last round. Reflecting on his season, Lahiri expressed a mix of disappointment and determination, noting areas for improvement in his game. Numerous competitors, including South African Dean Burmester and England's Richard Bland, achieved commendable finishes.

In the broader golf circuit, Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe celebrated winning The International Series Rankings. Anticipation surrounds the LIV Golf League, where Japan's Yosuke Asaji will join Vincent despite narrowly holding his ranking spot. Meanwhile, Anthony Kim marked his return with a strong tie for fifth place after a long hiatus.