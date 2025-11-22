High Scores and Headlines: A Sports News Roundup

The Toronto Raptors secured their place in the NBA Cup knockout stages, defeating the Washington Wizards 140-110. With Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett each contributing 24 points, the Raptors extended their winning streak to six games.

In NFL news, the San Francisco 49ers have nullified the guaranteed money in Brandon Aiyuk's 2026 contract, citing unmet obligations. Aiyuk has been out with a knee injury since October 2024. Meanwhile, Ohio State will face Rutgers without top receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate due to unspecified injuries.

In golf, Laurie Canter plans to rejoin the LIV Golf League in 2026, leaving behind his PGA Tour opportunities. Notably in baseball, the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with reliever Phil Maton for a two-year contract, with a third-year option.

