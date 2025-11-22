Left Menu

High Scores and Headlines: A Sports News Roundup

Highlights include the Toronto Raptors securing a spot in the NBA Cup knockout rounds, Brandon Aiyuk's contract changes with the 49ers, Ohio State missing key receivers against Rutgers, and Laurie Canter's return to the LIV Golf League. Other news covers NHL triumphs, NFL updates, and notable signings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:29 IST
High Scores and Headlines: A Sports News Roundup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Toronto Raptors secured their place in the NBA Cup knockout stages, defeating the Washington Wizards 140-110. With Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett each contributing 24 points, the Raptors extended their winning streak to six games.

In NFL news, the San Francisco 49ers have nullified the guaranteed money in Brandon Aiyuk's 2026 contract, citing unmet obligations. Aiyuk has been out with a knee injury since October 2024. Meanwhile, Ohio State will face Rutgers without top receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate due to unspecified injuries.

In golf, Laurie Canter plans to rejoin the LIV Golf League in 2026, leaving behind his PGA Tour opportunities. Notably in baseball, the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with reliever Phil Maton for a two-year contract, with a third-year option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025