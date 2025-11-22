Simran Shines: India's Rising Judoka Clinches Bronze at Hong Kong Senior Asian Cup

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, India's emerging judoka Simran clinched a bronze medal at the Hong Kong Senior Asian Cup 2025, competing in the Women's -48kg category. Her performance stands as a testament to her grit and perseverance, as she reached the semi-finals before succumbing to Hong Kong's Ho Lok Yi, who holds a global ranking of 46.

Simran's bronzed path was not without challenges; however, she emerged victorious over Mongolia's Naranbayar Undrakhbayar in the bronze medal match, securing her spot on the podium. Her training at the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) has been crucial in developing her technical skills and competitive spirit, having been with VBF since 2024.

According to Coach Lal Krishan Baghel, Simran's triumph underscores her rising influence in Asian judo and marks another proud milestone for VBF in the international arena. Her achievements reflect a synergy of technical prowess and mental resilience, culminating in a strong finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)