Press Freedom Eroding in Hong Kong: A Stark Plunge Over Two Decades
Hong Kong's press freedom has drastically declined, with a fall in the global index from 18th to 140th over 20 years. After China enforced the national security law in 2020, once-vibrant media outlets like Apple Daily were shuttered. This crisis mirrors a broader erosion of civil liberties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:13 IST
Hong Kong's ranking in the global press freedom index has plummeted from 18th to 140th over two decades, reflecting a significant decline in media freedom.
This downward trajectory aligns with the erosion of civil liberties in the city, notably following the introduction of the national security law by Beijing in 2020. Once-thriving outlets like Apple Daily have been shut down, marking a stark reduction in journalistic freedom.
Despite government denials, arrests and convictions related to media activities continue, underscoring the challenges journalists face in navigating an increasingly restrictive environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)