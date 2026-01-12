Press Freedom Eroding in Hong Kong: A Stark Plunge Over Two Decades

Hong Kong's ranking in the global press freedom index has plummeted from 18th to 140th over two decades, reflecting a significant decline in media freedom.

This downward trajectory aligns with the erosion of civil liberties in the city, notably following the introduction of the national security law by Beijing in 2020. Once-thriving outlets like Apple Daily have been shut down, marking a stark reduction in journalistic freedom.

Despite government denials, arrests and convictions related to media activities continue, underscoring the challenges journalists face in navigating an increasingly restrictive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)