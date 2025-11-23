Left Menu

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

In an exhilarating match, France defeated Australia 48-33, ending the Wallabies' winless Europe tour. Despite Australia's efforts, France's offensive prowess and strategic plays secured the victory at Stade de France. The match marked the end of the Autumn series and Joe Schmidt's final test as coach.

Updated: 23-11-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 04:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France concluded the Autumn series with a resounding 48-33 victory over Australia, in a match that featured dramatic shifts in momentum. The Wallabies, ending their first winless European tour in 67 years, showcased resilience but ultimately succumbed to France's attacking brilliance.

Key performances from Nicolas Depoortere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey led the French charge, with crucial contributions also by Thomas Ramos. Australia's Matthew Faessler and Tane Edmed kept the team competitive, capitalizing on French errors, but it was not enough to seize a victory.

As Joe Schmidt bid farewell as Australia's coach, he acknowledged the team's commendable effort despite the challenges faced. The match highlighted the strengths and vulnerabilities of both teams, setting the stage for future international competitions.

