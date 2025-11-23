Max Verstappen, who initially criticized the Las Vegas Grand Prix, emerged victorious once again, showcasing his dominance on the track. This recent win, his second on the Vegas circuit, reinforces his standing as a top competitor in Formula 1 racing.

Although Verstappen dislikes the event's focus on celebrities and entertainment, he excelled under the circumstances, seizing control early in the race. By overtaking points leader Lando Norris, Verstappen narrowed his title deficit and continues to be a strong contender.

Despite the challenges, Verstappen is determined to maximize his performance in the remaining races, while Lando Norris holds onto his points lead. With two races left this season, the competition intensifies as drivers aim for the title amid shifts in strategy and standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)