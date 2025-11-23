Buckle Up for the Syed Modi India International Badminton Showdown

The Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship returns with a star-studded lineup, featuring former champions like Kidambi Srikanth and Olympian Nozomi Okuhara. The event promises thrilling matches starting Tuesday.

Emerging talents, including Priyanshu Rajawat and Tanvi Sharma, are set to showcase their skills in a large Indian contingent of 152 players. The championship boasts a prize pool of USD 240,000.

The finals, slated for November 30, will feature a 32-player draw across all categories. Free spectator entry adds to the excitement, with live broadcasts on DD Sports and the WAVE OTT platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)