Buckle Up for the Syed Modi India International Badminton Showdown
The Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship features former champions and emerging stars. The event in Uttar Pradesh offers a USD 240,000 prize and attracts a large Indian contingent. Matches, including both singles and doubles, will be held from Tuesday with finals on November 30.
The Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship returns with a star-studded lineup, featuring former champions like Kidambi Srikanth and Olympian Nozomi Okuhara. The event promises thrilling matches starting Tuesday.
Emerging talents, including Priyanshu Rajawat and Tanvi Sharma, are set to showcase their skills in a large Indian contingent of 152 players. The championship boasts a prize pool of USD 240,000.
The finals, slated for November 30, will feature a 32-player draw across all categories. Free spectator entry adds to the excitement, with live broadcasts on DD Sports and the WAVE OTT platform.
