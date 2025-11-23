Left Menu

Mushfiqur Rahim Shines in 100th Test as Bangladesh Dominates Ireland

Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated his 100th Test by scoring a century that led Bangladesh to victory against Ireland, completing a series sweep. Liton Das contributed significantly with 128 runs. Bangladesh posted 476 in their first innings, while Taijul Islam became the first Bangladeshi to reach 250 Test wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim commemorated his 100th Test appearance with a brilliant century, propelling Bangladesh to a commanding 217-run win and a 2-0 series sweep over Ireland. His feat of 106 runs and an unbeaten 53 in his second innings accumulated to a match total of 159 runs.

Litton Das added to Bangladesh's tally with an impressive knock of 128 as the hosts reached 476 in their first innings. Despite the efforts of Irish off-spinner Andy McBrine, who took 6-109, Bangladesh's bowlers, led by Taijul Islam with match figures of 4-76 and 4-94, dominated the encounter.

Bangladesh opted not to enforce the follow-on, allowing openers Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy to secure a 119-run stand. Mominul Haque's 87 further bolstered the score. Setting an improbable target of 509, Bangladesh wrapped up the victory as Hasan Murad took 4-44 to dismiss Ireland for 291.

(With inputs from agencies.)

