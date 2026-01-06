Abhishek Goswami's Century Powers Uttar Pradesh's Dominance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Abhishek Goswami hit a remarkable century, leading Uttar Pradesh to a decisive 54-run victory over Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match, held on Tuesday, saw Uttar Pradesh storm into the quarterfinals with a formidable batting lineup.

Sent in to bat first, Uttar Pradesh posted a commanding total of 339/5, thanks to Goswami's stellar 103. Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, and Rinku Singh bolstered the score with scintillating contributions. Despite Vidarbha's Aman Mokhade amassing a fighting 147, Uttar Pradesh's bowling unit, led by Kuldeep Yadav's 3/52, restricted Vidarbha to 285/9.

In other Group B clashes, Aman Rao's double century for Hyderabad dented Bengal's hopes, while Baroda triumphed over Jammu and Kashmir with centuries from Vishnu Solanki and Priyanshu Moliya. Chandigarh, powered by Manan Vohra's and Arjun Azad's hundreds, overcame Assam with a seven-wicket win, highlighting an eventful day in domestic cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)