Jacob Bethell's Remarkable Century Keeps England's Ashes Hopes Alive

Jacob Bethell etched his name into cricket history by posting his first Test century on Wednesday, setting an intense backdrop for the final day of the Ashes. England's survival in the series was in good hands as Bethell's performance turned the tide at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After losing Zac Crawley early, Bethell entered the fray with determination, sharing substantial partnerships with Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith, which were instrumental in England reaching a competitive 302-8 at the close of the fourth day.

Australia, already ahead in the series, retained their advantage but faced a serious challenge. England hopes Bethell's momentum and potential spin options will aid in their quest to clinch a narrow victory despite injury concerns for key players like Ben Stokes.