Australia Pushes for Victory with Smith's Commanding Century

Australia took a decisive step on Day 4 of the final Ashes test, amassing a 183-run lead after being bowled out for 567. Steve Smith delivered a standout performance, scoring 138, while Beau Webster remained unbeaten on 71.

England fought back in the morning, claiming three wickets for 49 runs as Australia resumed their innings at 518-7. The English side had been bowled out for 384 in their first innings.

With a strong foundation set by centuries from Travis Head and Smith, Australia aims for a 4-1 series triumph. Smith's 13th Ashes century propels him to sixth place for most test centuries, a testament to his enduring prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)