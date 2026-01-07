Left Menu

Australia Pushes for Victory with Smith's Commanding Century

Australia secured a 183-run lead on Day 4 of the final Ashes test, with Steve Smith scoring 138 and Beau Webster remaining unbeaten on 71. Smith's century marked his 13th in Ashes tests, bolstering Australia's efforts to achieve a 4-1 series win against England.

Australia took a decisive step on Day 4 of the final Ashes test, amassing a 183-run lead after being bowled out for 567. Steve Smith delivered a standout performance, scoring 138, while Beau Webster remained unbeaten on 71.

England fought back in the morning, claiming three wickets for 49 runs as Australia resumed their innings at 518-7. The English side had been bowled out for 384 in their first innings.

With a strong foundation set by centuries from Travis Head and Smith, Australia aims for a 4-1 series triumph. Smith's 13th Ashes century propels him to sixth place for most test centuries, a testament to his enduring prowess.

