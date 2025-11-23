Strategy Shake-Up: Australia and England Gear Up for Second Ashes Showdown

Australia is contemplating potential shifts in its cricket test lineup following Travis Head's impressive display as an opener and the possible return of regular captain Pat Cummins for the upcoming second Ashes test.

Despite suffering a swift defeat, England remains committed to its aggressive 'Bazball' strategy, as head coach Brendon McCullum resists altering their approach amid mounting criticism. McCullum is determined to stick with the strategy, although past skippers and critics voice concerns.

Both teams benefit from extra recovery days after the early conclusion of the first test. They now prepare for the day-night clash at the Gabba, where England aims to recover from their harsh loss and vie for a crucial win in unfamiliar territory.

