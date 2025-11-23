Left Menu

Strategy Shake-Up: Australia and England Gear Up for Second Ashes Showdown

Australia considers lineup changes after Travis Head's impactful performance and Pat Cummins' potential return for the second Ashes test. Despite criticism and a crushing defeat, England sticks to its aggressive playing style. Recovery time has been crucial as both teams prepare for the day-night test at the Gabba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:42 IST
Strategy Shake-Up: Australia and England Gear Up for Second Ashes Showdown
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is contemplating potential shifts in its cricket test lineup following Travis Head's impressive display as an opener and the possible return of regular captain Pat Cummins for the upcoming second Ashes test.

Despite suffering a swift defeat, England remains committed to its aggressive 'Bazball' strategy, as head coach Brendon McCullum resists altering their approach amid mounting criticism. McCullum is determined to stick with the strategy, although past skippers and critics voice concerns.

Both teams benefit from extra recovery days after the early conclusion of the first test. They now prepare for the day-night clash at the Gabba, where England aims to recover from their harsh loss and vie for a crucial win in unfamiliar territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

 South Africa
2
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

 Italy
3
Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

 United Kingdom
4
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025