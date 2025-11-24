Left Menu

Sports Update: Key Highlights from NFL to NBA

Sunday's sports schedule sees Aaron Rodgers out of the Steelers' game against the Bears, and Josh Jacobs sitting out against the Vikings. In the NBA, Aaron Gordon will miss numerous weeks due to a hamstring injury. Other updates cover NCAA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, LPGA, tennis, skiing, and esports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 00:11 IST
Sports Update: Key Highlights from NFL to NBA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant lineup change, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be seen on the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to a wrist injury. His absence means Mason Rudolph will take the starting position.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers are also facing a setback as running back Josh Jacobs is sidelined with a knee issue for the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Across the NFL, fans can look forward to games between the Chiefs and Colts, Seahawks and Titans, among others.

In NBA action, Denver Nuggets' forward Aaron Gordon is out for four to six weeks owing to a hamstring strain. Sunday's lineup includes marquee matchups such as Miami at Philadelphia and L.A. Clippers at Cleveland. The sports world also witnesses events from the NHL, MLS, golf, tennis, skiing, and esports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025