Sports Update: Key Highlights from NFL to NBA

In a significant lineup change, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be seen on the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to a wrist injury. His absence means Mason Rudolph will take the starting position.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers are also facing a setback as running back Josh Jacobs is sidelined with a knee issue for the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Across the NFL, fans can look forward to games between the Chiefs and Colts, Seahawks and Titans, among others.

In NBA action, Denver Nuggets' forward Aaron Gordon is out for four to six weeks owing to a hamstring strain. Sunday's lineup includes marquee matchups such as Miami at Philadelphia and L.A. Clippers at Cleveland. The sports world also witnesses events from the NHL, MLS, golf, tennis, skiing, and esports.

(With inputs from agencies.)