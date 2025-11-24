South Africa Dominates India's Batting in Guwahati Test

In a decisive performance, South Africa secured a commanding lead against India on the third day of the second Test match in Guwahati. The visitors bowled India out for a mere 201 runs, with Marco Jansen's impressive six-wicket haul dismantling the Indian batting order.

India's batting woes continued into the post-lunch session, starting at 174/7. Although Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav attempted to mount a defense, Simon Harmer's crucial dismissal of Sundar dashed hopes of minimizing the deficit. Jansen then dispatched the remaining batsmen, putting his team firmly in control.

Earlier, India's top order faltered despite a promising 65-run opening partnership. The situation quickly deteriorated with the dismissals of key players including captain Rishabh Pant, as the South African bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)