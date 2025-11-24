South Africa Dominates India's Batting in Guwahati Test
South Africa gained a massive lead on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India in Guwahati, bowling the hosts out for 201. Marco Jansen claimed six wickets in a commanding performance, helping reduce India to 194. The Proteas ended the day leading by 314 runs.
In a decisive performance, South Africa secured a commanding lead against India on the third day of the second Test match in Guwahati. The visitors bowled India out for a mere 201 runs, with Marco Jansen's impressive six-wicket haul dismantling the Indian batting order.
India's batting woes continued into the post-lunch session, starting at 174/7. Although Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav attempted to mount a defense, Simon Harmer's crucial dismissal of Sundar dashed hopes of minimizing the deficit. Jansen then dispatched the remaining batsmen, putting his team firmly in control.
Earlier, India's top order faltered despite a promising 65-run opening partnership. The situation quickly deteriorated with the dismissals of key players including captain Rishabh Pant, as the South African bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the day.
