South Africa Dominates India's Batting in Guwahati Test

South Africa gained a massive lead on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India in Guwahati, bowling the hosts out for 201. Marco Jansen claimed six wickets in a commanding performance, helping reduce India to 194. The Proteas ended the day leading by 314 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:32 IST
South African team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a decisive performance, South Africa secured a commanding lead against India on the third day of the second Test match in Guwahati. The visitors bowled India out for a mere 201 runs, with Marco Jansen's impressive six-wicket haul dismantling the Indian batting order.

India's batting woes continued into the post-lunch session, starting at 174/7. Although Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav attempted to mount a defense, Simon Harmer's crucial dismissal of Sundar dashed hopes of minimizing the deficit. Jansen then dispatched the remaining batsmen, putting his team firmly in control.

Earlier, India's top order faltered despite a promising 65-run opening partnership. The situation quickly deteriorated with the dismissals of key players including captain Rishabh Pant, as the South African bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

