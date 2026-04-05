Revolutionizing Construction: Earthquake-Resilient 3D-Printed Walls Unveiled by IIT Guwahati

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have unveiled a groundbreaking framework for designing earthquake-resistant 3D-printed concrete walls. This innovation stands to revolutionize the construction industry by combining 3D printing flexibility with improved structural integrity, crucial for seismic-prone regions.

According to Assistant Professor Biranchi Panda, the challenge has been the lack of standardized procedures for integrating steel reinforcement in 3D-printed walls. To address this, the team constructed and tested full-scale walls made from special ductile concrete, demonstrating enhanced performance under seismic conditions.

Published in the Journal of Building Engineering, the study confirms the approach's potential for optimizing construction costs and ensuring safety. The framework could extend to multi-storey buildings and assess resistance to other extreme forces, signaling a new era in digital construction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)