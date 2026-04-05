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Revolutionizing Construction: Earthquake-Resilient 3D-Printed Walls Unveiled by IIT Guwahati

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a novel framework for creating earthquake-resistant 3D-printed concrete walls, promising a transformative impact on global construction practices, especially in seismic zones. The innovative approach integrates ductile concrete and steel reinforcement within 3D-printed structures, enhancing their seismic performance and paving the way for safer, cost-effective building solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:37 IST
Revolutionizing Construction: Earthquake-Resilient 3D-Printed Walls Unveiled by IIT Guwahati
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Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have unveiled a groundbreaking framework for designing earthquake-resistant 3D-printed concrete walls. This innovation stands to revolutionize the construction industry by combining 3D printing flexibility with improved structural integrity, crucial for seismic-prone regions.

According to Assistant Professor Biranchi Panda, the challenge has been the lack of standardized procedures for integrating steel reinforcement in 3D-printed walls. To address this, the team constructed and tested full-scale walls made from special ductile concrete, demonstrating enhanced performance under seismic conditions.

Published in the Journal of Building Engineering, the study confirms the approach's potential for optimizing construction costs and ensuring safety. The framework could extend to multi-storey buildings and assess resistance to other extreme forces, signaling a new era in digital construction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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