Left Menu

South Africa's Jansen Dominates India with Six-Wicket Haul

Marco Jansen starred in South Africa's comprehensive performance against India in Guwahati, seizing 6-48 to secure a dominant first-innings lead. Following his impressive first-innings batting performance, Jansen continued his form with the ball. The series, now in favor of South Africa, saw excellent fielding and strategic plays contributing to the team's strong position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:56 IST
South Africa's Jansen Dominates India with Six-Wicket Haul
Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen was the standout performer in Guwahati as South Africa took control against India in the second and final test. Jansen claimed six wickets for 48 runs, steering South Africa to a commanding first-innings lead of 288 runs by the end of day three.

After scoring a career-best 93 during South Africa's first innings total of 489, Jansen dismantled the Indian batting for 201, supported by high-quality fielding by Aiden Markram, who executed five catches. The visitors, eyeing a 2-0 series whitewash, chose not to enforce a follow-on.

South Africa closed the day on 26 for no loss, extending their lead to 314 runs, with openers Ryan Rickelton and Markram set to fortify their position on Tuesday. Jansen lauded the pitch's pace and bounce, crediting spinners for steadying during quieter spells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

 India
2
Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

 India
3
2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

 India
4
First-Ever Limestone Block Auction Paves Way for J&K's Economic Transformation

First-Ever Limestone Block Auction Paves Way for J&K's Economic Transformati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025