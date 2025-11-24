South Africa's Jansen Dominates India with Six-Wicket Haul
Marco Jansen starred in South Africa's comprehensive performance against India in Guwahati, seizing 6-48 to secure a dominant first-innings lead. Following his impressive first-innings batting performance, Jansen continued his form with the ball. The series, now in favor of South Africa, saw excellent fielding and strategic plays contributing to the team's strong position.
Marco Jansen was the standout performer in Guwahati as South Africa took control against India in the second and final test. Jansen claimed six wickets for 48 runs, steering South Africa to a commanding first-innings lead of 288 runs by the end of day three.
After scoring a career-best 93 during South Africa's first innings total of 489, Jansen dismantled the Indian batting for 201, supported by high-quality fielding by Aiden Markram, who executed five catches. The visitors, eyeing a 2-0 series whitewash, chose not to enforce a follow-on.
South Africa closed the day on 26 for no loss, extending their lead to 314 runs, with openers Ryan Rickelton and Markram set to fortify their position on Tuesday. Jansen lauded the pitch's pace and bounce, crediting spinners for steadying during quieter spells.
