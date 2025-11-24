Left Menu

Cricket Legends Unite: Inside the Legends Pro T20 League

The Legends Pro T20 League, featuring cricket legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn, and Shane Watson, will take place in Goa from January 26 to February 4. Michael Clarke, former Australian captain, is appointed as the League Commissioner. The event will have six franchise teams and 90 legendary players.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legends Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn, and Shane Watson are set to headline the inaugural Legends Pro T20 League in Goa, scheduled from January 26 to February 4.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has taken up the mantle as League Commissioner, according to an official media release by the organizers, SG Group.

This high-profile league will feature six franchise-based teams with 90 legendary players, all competing at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, and promises an exciting reunion for fans and former rivals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

