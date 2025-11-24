Wei Yi's Solid Play Secures Draw in Chess World Cup Final

In a keenly contested opening game of the Chess World Cup final, Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi managed a draw against Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov. Opting for the Petrov defence, Wei Yi forced Sindarov into making daring moves to find a path to victory.

The high-stakes match saw Wei Yi gaining a slight advantage during the bishop-pawn endgame. However, both players demonstrated resilience, ultimately sealing a balanced result after 50 moves.

In the third-place playoff, Russian Grandmaster Andrey Esipenko emerged victorious over Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev. Despite some errors during the middle game, Esipenko maintained composure, leading Yakubboev to resign after 38 moves, securing Esipenko a potential Candidates Spot with a subsequent draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)