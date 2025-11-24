Left Menu

Wei Yi's Solid Play Secures Draw in Chess World Cup Final

Chinese GM Wei Yi held GM Javokhir Sindarov to a draw in the Chess World Cup final's opening game. Meanwhile, GM Andrey Esipenko defeated GM Nodirbek Yakubboev in the third-place match. The matches showcased tactical prowess and strategic gambits, setting the stage for subsequent clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:44 IST
In a keenly contested opening game of the Chess World Cup final, Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi managed a draw against Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov. Opting for the Petrov defence, Wei Yi forced Sindarov into making daring moves to find a path to victory.

The high-stakes match saw Wei Yi gaining a slight advantage during the bishop-pawn endgame. However, both players demonstrated resilience, ultimately sealing a balanced result after 50 moves.

In the third-place playoff, Russian Grandmaster Andrey Esipenko emerged victorious over Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev. Despite some errors during the middle game, Esipenko maintained composure, leading Yakubboev to resign after 38 moves, securing Esipenko a potential Candidates Spot with a subsequent draw.

