Betting Bust: Arrests at Nepal Premier League Unveil Online Gambling Ring

Nine Indian nationals are among the ten individuals apprehended for allegedly partaking in online betting activities at the ongoing Nepal Premier League cricket tournament. The competitive event is taking place at Tribhuvan University Stadium in Kathmandu.

The arrests were executed over multiple raids conducted by police in Kathmandu. These interventions also led to the confiscation of fifteen mobile phones, as authorities strive to tighten their grip on illegal gambling operations.

Authorities disclosed that the arrested party was involved in illicit activities, including placing bets worth approximately NRs 25 million and engaging in cryptocurrency transactions without legal authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)