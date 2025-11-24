Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches Back-to-Back World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched their second consecutive World Cup title with a thrilling 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei on Monday.

The win, amid a tournament featuring 11 countries, drew praise from figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded their exemplary grit and skill.

India, unbeaten throughout the competition and having defeated Iran and others in prior matches, further solidified its position as a powerhouse in women's kabaddi.

(With inputs from agencies.)