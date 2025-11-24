Left Menu

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches Back-to-Back World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's kabaddi team claimed their second consecutive World Cup title with a victory over Chinese Taipei. The team showcased dominance and skill throughout the tournament, receiving accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other sports figures. This win highlights the growth of women's kabaddi internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:59 IST
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches Back-to-Back World Cup Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched their second consecutive World Cup title with a thrilling 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei on Monday.

The win, amid a tournament featuring 11 countries, drew praise from figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded their exemplary grit and skill.

India, unbeaten throughout the competition and having defeated Iran and others in prior matches, further solidified its position as a powerhouse in women's kabaddi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025