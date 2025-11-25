Left Menu

Al-Ahli Stumbles as Sharjah FC Shines: Highlights from the Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Sharjah FC in the Asian Champions League. Ousmane Camara's 81st-minute goal marked the club's first loss since April 2021. Al-Ahli now stands third in the standings behind Al-Hilal, while Shabab Al-Ahli enjoyed a victory over Al-Gharafa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:37 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Sharjah FC from the UAE on Monday during the Asian Champions League match held in Jeddah. This loss marks the team's first at-home defeat since April 2021, underlining a significant upset for the continental champions.

Sharjah FC's Ousmane Camara disrupted Al-Ahli's efforts with an 81st-minute strike, capitalizing on a lineup that saw star players like Edouard Mendy and Franck Kessie starting on the bench under coach Matthias Jaissle's strategy. The result leaves Al-Ahli in the third position on the table, trailing leader Al-Hilal by two points.

Elsewhere, Iran's Tractor FC ascended to second place, overcoming Nasaf 1-0, while Al-Ittihad faced a 4-2 defeat against Al-Duhail of Qatar. As the group phase intensifies, the competition remains fierce ahead of the knockout rounds scheduled for March in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

