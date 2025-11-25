Left Menu

Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Aonishiki Triumphs at Kyushu Grand Tournament

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Aonishiki, real name Danylo Yavhusishyn, celebrated his historic win at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. This victory marks him as the first Ukrainian to win an elite tournament and advances him toward a higher rank. Aonishiki shared the moment with loved ones and expressed gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:47 IST
Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Aonishiki Triumphs at Kyushu Grand Tournament

Aonishiki, a Ukrainian sumo wrestler, celebrated a landmark victory at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, becoming the first from his country to achieve such a feat. The triumph places him on the verge of ascending to ozeki, the sport's second-highest rank, following a win over Mongolian yokozuna Hoshoryu.

The wrestler, born Danylo Yavhusishyn in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, began sumo at age seven and became his national champion by 17. After fleeing Ukraine post-Russian invasion in 2022, he relocated to Japan via Germany and quickly rose through the ranks of sumo wrestling.

Despite the celebratory mood, Aonishiki remains focused and grateful, attributing his success to his family and stablemaster. He relished the unique experiences of victory celebrations, traditions such as holding a sea bream for luck, and intimate calls with family overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crystal Crop's Leadership Evolution: A Generational Shift

Crystal Crop's Leadership Evolution: A Generational Shift

 India
2
Will Bazball Weather the Australian Storm?

Will Bazball Weather the Australian Storm?

 Global
3
South Korea's Strategic US Investment: Tariff Deal Set in Motion

South Korea's Strategic US Investment: Tariff Deal Set in Motion

 Global
4
Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025