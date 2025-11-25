Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Aonishiki Triumphs at Kyushu Grand Tournament
Ukrainian sumo wrestler Aonishiki, real name Danylo Yavhusishyn, celebrated his historic win at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. This victory marks him as the first Ukrainian to win an elite tournament and advances him toward a higher rank. Aonishiki shared the moment with loved ones and expressed gratitude.
Aonishiki, a Ukrainian sumo wrestler, celebrated a landmark victory at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, becoming the first from his country to achieve such a feat. The triumph places him on the verge of ascending to ozeki, the sport's second-highest rank, following a win over Mongolian yokozuna Hoshoryu.
The wrestler, born Danylo Yavhusishyn in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, began sumo at age seven and became his national champion by 17. After fleeing Ukraine post-Russian invasion in 2022, he relocated to Japan via Germany and quickly rose through the ranks of sumo wrestling.
Despite the celebratory mood, Aonishiki remains focused and grateful, attributing his success to his family and stablemaster. He relished the unique experiences of victory celebrations, traditions such as holding a sea bream for luck, and intimate calls with family overseas.
