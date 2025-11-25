Left Menu

Proteas Edge Closer to Victory with Commanding Lead Against India

South Africa secured a formidable lead in the Guwahati Test, led by Aiden Markram's and Ryan Rickelton's strong start and Tony de Zorzi's aggressive play. Despite India's spinners gaining momentum, the visitors ended the session in control, putting pressure on Team India with a 395-run advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:20 IST
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa asserted their dominance on day four of the Guwahati Test, pulling within touching distance of victory with a commanding 395-run lead over India. A resilient opening partnership from Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton laid the foundation, despite the Indian spinners' efforts to halt their progress.

Beginning the day at 26/0, Proteas openers Rickelton and Markram swiftly capitalized against an erratic Mohammed Siraj, pushing their score to 50 in just 15.3 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja managed to introduce some resistance when he dismantled their 59-run stand, catching Rickelton off-guard at 35.

As the session progressed, Jadeja struck again, removing Markram and placing India back in contention. However, Tony de Zorzi's aggressive stroke play, including a massive six off Washington Sundar, reignited South Africa's momentum. Despite the Indian bowlers' perseverance, Proteas completed the session at 107/3, dictating terms in a high-pressure scenario. The visitors' formidable position is thanks in part to early contributions from key players, including Marco Jansen's six-wicket haul that routed India for a mere 201 in their first innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

