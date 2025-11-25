Sumit Nagal Storms into Quarter-Finals After Gritty Recovery
Sumit Nagal, India's top singles player, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off after recovering from a first-set loss in Chengdu. Overcoming initial challenges, including a visa issue, Nagal defeated China's Minghui Zhang in a commanding comeback victory.
In an impressive display of resilience, India's top singles player, Sumit Nagal, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off.
After overcoming an initial setback, where he lost the first set to China's Minghui Zhang, Nagal stormed back to dominate the subsequent sets with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. The victory at the Chengdu event brings him closer to securing a wild card entry into the 2026 Australian Open.
Nagal's journey was not without its challenges; a visa issue initially barred him from entering China, which he resolved after a public appeal to Chinese officials. He now looks forward to facing the winner of the match between Bu Yunchaokete and Zijiang Yang in the quarter-finals.
