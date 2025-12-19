Safonov's Heroics Lead PSG to Victory Amidst Adversity

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov emerged as the hero during the Intercontinental Cup final, securing the club's first global title against Brazil's Flamengo.

Safonov's impressive feat included saving four consecutive penalties, driving PSG to a 2-1 victory in the shootout. Despite not having played prior to this, his performance became crucial due to Lucas Chevalier's absence.

However, this victory came at a cost. PSG announced that Safonov sustained a fractured hand, which will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. The team prepares for a French Cup match against Vendee Fontenay, while hoping for Safonov's swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)