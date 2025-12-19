Left Menu

Safonov's Heroics Lead PSG to Victory Amidst Adversity

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov suffers a fractured hand following his penalty-saving performance, leading the team to win the Intercontinental Cup against Flamengo. Despite not playing prior to this event, Safonov emerged as a critical player due to an injury to main goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:28 IST
Safonov's Heroics Lead PSG to Victory Amidst Adversity
  • Country:
  • France

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov emerged as the hero during the Intercontinental Cup final, securing the club's first global title against Brazil's Flamengo.

Safonov's impressive feat included saving four consecutive penalties, driving PSG to a 2-1 victory in the shootout. Despite not having played prior to this, his performance became crucial due to Lucas Chevalier's absence.

However, this victory came at a cost. PSG announced that Safonov sustained a fractured hand, which will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. The team prepares for a French Cup match against Vendee Fontenay, while hoping for Safonov's swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025