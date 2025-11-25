South Africa Dominates India in Guwahati Test

South Africa has set a daunting 549-run target for India in the second test in Guwahati, aiming for a 2-0 series victory. The visiting team capitalized on their first-innings lead of 288, declaring at 260-5 after Tristan Stubbs' notable performance of 94 runs.

South Africa's top order initially struggled with the spin-friendly pitch but ultimately held strong thanks to key contributions. Despite an impressive attack by India's Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed four wickets, the visitors maintained a commanding position, with Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder solidifying their side's stance.

India had a rocky start in their ambitious chase, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul dismissed early. South Africa's bowlers, led by Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer, exploited the conditions effectively, leaving India to conjure a remarkable effort to avoid defeat in the next sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)