Blue Colts Aim for Redemption in Crucial AFC Qualifier

India is keen to secure its first victory in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers as they prepare to meet Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. The Blue Colts, under coach Bibiano Fernandes, opened with a 1-1 draw against Palestine, showcasing dominance but failing to clinch a win.

India's early lead courtesy of Shubham Poonia was neutralized as Palestine equalized late in the match. With group dynamics still open, a win in this fixture is critical for securing qualification, given that only the group winners advance. Head coach Fernandes emphasized the need for confidence and responsibility among his young squad.

Indian players have had an extended rest period, unlike their Taiwanese counterparts, who suffered a heavy defeat to Iran. Fernandes highlighted the importance of fresh legs and tactical clarity, focusing on ball movement and positioning. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei aims to bounce back after their defeat and exhibit defensive resilience as demonstrated in previous encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)