T20 World Cup 2026: India-Pakistan Clash Set for Colombo Showdown
Traditional cricket rivals India and Pakistan will meet in Colombo on February 15 during the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. Held from February 7 to March 8, the tournament features 55 matches across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has been named the tournament ambassador.
Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the high-stakes clash between archrivals India and Pakistan, set to unfold on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium during the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.
The event, spanning from February 7 to March 8, will be hosted across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, with the prestigious title matchups attracting international attention. India starts its campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia and Pakistan.
ICC Chairman Jay Sharma announced the schedule while highlighting Rohit Sharma as the face of the event, celebrating his remarkable T20I career. The tournament brings together 55 thrilling matches across diverse cricketing nations grouped into four pools.
