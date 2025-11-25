Vikas Kohli's Indirect Critique: Is Team India's Management to Blame?

Vikas Kohli, the elder sibling of cricket legend Virat Kohli, has subtly criticized the current leadership of Team India amid their ongoing struggles against South Africa in the Test series. With India already at a major disadvantage following a 30-run loss in the first Test, Vikas's comments reflect growing unease with the team's direction.

In a now-deleted post on the social platform Threads, Vikas questioned the decisions and changes implemented by the current management, hinting at unnecessary interference disrupting an otherwise successful system. Though Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir wasn't directly mentioned, the critique seemed aimed at him and his altered strategies since taking over the team.

Under Gambhir's guidance, India has faltered, struggling both at home and abroad. Recent retirements of icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have further impacted performance, as highlighted by losses against New Zealand and Australia. Now, facing potential defeat against South Africa, the team's approach and leadership face intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)