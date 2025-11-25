Left Menu

Vikas Kohli's Indirect Critique: Is Team India's Management to Blame?

Amidst India's struggling performance in the Test series against South Africa, Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli's brother, has criticized the current management's approach. This comes as the team faces a potential sweep at home, highlighting issues under coach Gautam Gambhir's leadership and the impact of key retirements.

Team India coaching staff with Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vikas Kohli, the elder sibling of cricket legend Virat Kohli, has subtly criticized the current leadership of Team India amid their ongoing struggles against South Africa in the Test series. With India already at a major disadvantage following a 30-run loss in the first Test, Vikas's comments reflect growing unease with the team's direction.

In a now-deleted post on the social platform Threads, Vikas questioned the decisions and changes implemented by the current management, hinting at unnecessary interference disrupting an otherwise successful system. Though Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir wasn't directly mentioned, the critique seemed aimed at him and his altered strategies since taking over the team.

Under Gambhir's guidance, India has faltered, struggling both at home and abroad. Recent retirements of icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have further impacted performance, as highlighted by losses against New Zealand and Australia. Now, facing potential defeat against South Africa, the team's approach and leadership face intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

