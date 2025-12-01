Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Dual Masterclass Seals Victory for India Against South Africa

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Virat Kohli's match-winning century, which powered India to a 17-run win over South Africa in Ranchi. Kohli, displaying both aggressive and steadfast batting, led India to a commanding 349/8 total. India's bowlers then held off South Africa to secure the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST
Virat Kohli's Dual Masterclass Seals Victory for India Against South Africa
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling first ODI at Ranchi, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered accolades on Virat Kohli following the star batter's vital century that propelled India to a 17-run victory over South Africa. Kohli, demonstrating his signature prowess, delivered an innings that showcased two distinct facets of his legendary career.

Pathan highlighted how Kohli's innings displayed his dual approach, with aggression in the powerplay and patient resolve post-powerplay. 'This is the result of immense experience,' Pathan commented on his YouTube channel, emphasizing Kohli's unwavering determination and fitness, which have contributed to his record-breaking 52nd ODI century.

While some Indian batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar missed their chances, senior players stood out. Rohit Sharma's 57 and Kohli's partnership secured a solid foundation. Despite South Africa's challenges, with standout performances from Tony de Zorzi and Marco Jansen, Indian bowlers ultimately guided the team to a narrow win, marking a promising start to the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Faces Protests at West Bengal CEO Office

Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Faces Protests at West Bengal CEO Office

 India
2
Russian Banks Poised to Restructure Railways Debt: A Financial Balancing Act

Russian Banks Poised to Restructure Railways Debt: A Financial Balancing Act

 Global
3
SC asks all States, UTs to setup regional and state cyber crime coordination centres to deal with such online offences.

SC asks all States, UTs to setup regional and state cyber crime coordination...

 India
4
Ensuring Seamless Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister’s Directives

Ensuring Seamless Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister’s Direc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025