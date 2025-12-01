Virat Kohli's Dual Masterclass Seals Victory for India Against South Africa

In a thrilling first ODI at Ranchi, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered accolades on Virat Kohli following the star batter's vital century that propelled India to a 17-run victory over South Africa. Kohli, demonstrating his signature prowess, delivered an innings that showcased two distinct facets of his legendary career.

Pathan highlighted how Kohli's innings displayed his dual approach, with aggression in the powerplay and patient resolve post-powerplay. 'This is the result of immense experience,' Pathan commented on his YouTube channel, emphasizing Kohli's unwavering determination and fitness, which have contributed to his record-breaking 52nd ODI century.

While some Indian batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar missed their chances, senior players stood out. Rohit Sharma's 57 and Kohli's partnership secured a solid foundation. Despite South Africa's challenges, with standout performances from Tony de Zorzi and Marco Jansen, Indian bowlers ultimately guided the team to a narrow win, marking a promising start to the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)