Al-Hilal and Al-Wahda Storm into Asian Champions League Knockout Stage

In a commanding display, Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League triumphed 4-0 over Iraq's Al-Shorta, securing their fifth consecutive win and a berth in the Asian Champions League Elite knockout rounds. The victory in Riyadh was marked by Marcos Leonardo's dual strikes, leading his team to a maximum of 15 points.

Al-Wahda from the UAE also sealed their progress by overcoming Qatar's Al-Sadd with a 3-1 comeback victory in Abu Dhabi. The match featured an influential performance by Dusan Tadic, who leveled the score and provided the assist for their third goal, ensuring their progression to the next stage.

As the tournament progresses, both teams have cemented their places in the knockout rounds scheduled for March, with further phases to be concluded centrally in Saudi Arabia next April. This success highlights their strong standing in the western league phase of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)