Left Menu

Al-Hilal and Al-Wahda Storm into Asian Champions League Knockout Stage

Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal secured their spot in the Asian Champions League Elite knockout rounds with a 4-0 victory over Iraq's Al-Shorta. Meanwhile, Al-Wahda confirmed their advancement by defeating Qatar's Al-Sadd 3-1 in Abu Dhabi, inspired by Dusan Tadic's stellar performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:21 IST
Al-Hilal and Al-Wahda Storm into Asian Champions League Knockout Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding display, Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League triumphed 4-0 over Iraq's Al-Shorta, securing their fifth consecutive win and a berth in the Asian Champions League Elite knockout rounds. The victory in Riyadh was marked by Marcos Leonardo's dual strikes, leading his team to a maximum of 15 points.

Al-Wahda from the UAE also sealed their progress by overcoming Qatar's Al-Sadd with a 3-1 comeback victory in Abu Dhabi. The match featured an influential performance by Dusan Tadic, who leveled the score and provided the assist for their third goal, ensuring their progression to the next stage.

As the tournament progresses, both teams have cemented their places in the knockout rounds scheduled for March, with further phases to be concluded centrally in Saudi Arabia next April. This success highlights their strong standing in the western league phase of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025