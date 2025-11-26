Jesse Lingard Shines as FC Seoul Triumphs in Asian Champions League

Jesse Lingard was the star of the night as FC Seoul secured a 3-1 victory over Shanghai Port in the Asian Champions League. The critical win moved Seoul into third position in the eastern zone group stage.

The former Manchester United forward opened the scoring three minutes into the second half, striking high into the net from just inside the area. Although Shanghai's Mateus Vital equalized with a brilliant 20-meter curl into the top corner, Seoul quickly regained the lead.

Lucas Rodrigues da Silva's header from Lingard's cross restored their advantage, and Lingard later sealed the win with a first-time finish. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal clinched a 4-0 win to advance in the western zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)