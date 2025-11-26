Leadership Shift: Shanaka Replaces Asalanka Amid Controversy

Charith Asalanka's tenure as captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team is shrouded in uncertainty after his abrupt return from Pakistan during a tri-nation series. The unexpected leadership change saw Dasun Shanaka taking charge.

The controversy stems from Asalanka's urging to abandon the tour following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, which claimed nine lives. However, Sri Lanka Cricket insisted the team continues with the revised schedule.

Asalanka's return was later attributed to a viral fever, but selectors cited his declining T20 form as a concern. The future captaincy remains unresolved, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup.

