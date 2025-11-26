Left Menu

Leadership Shift: Shanaka Replaces Asalanka Amid Controversy

Charith Asalanka's role as Sri Lanka's cricket captain is uncertain after he returned home mid-series from Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka replaced him amidst the turmoil. The decision followed Asalanka's push to abandon the tour after a tragic incident and concerns over his T20 form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:25 IST
Leadership Shift: Shanaka Replaces Asalanka Amid Controversy
Charith Asalanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka's tenure as captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team is shrouded in uncertainty after his abrupt return from Pakistan during a tri-nation series. The unexpected leadership change saw Dasun Shanaka taking charge.

The controversy stems from Asalanka's urging to abandon the tour following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, which claimed nine lives. However, Sri Lanka Cricket insisted the team continues with the revised schedule.

Asalanka's return was later attributed to a viral fever, but selectors cited his declining T20 form as a concern. The future captaincy remains unresolved, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025