Leadership Shift: Shanaka Replaces Asalanka Amid Controversy
Charith Asalanka's role as Sri Lanka's cricket captain is uncertain after he returned home mid-series from Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka replaced him amidst the turmoil. The decision followed Asalanka's push to abandon the tour after a tragic incident and concerns over his T20 form.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka's tenure as captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team is shrouded in uncertainty after his abrupt return from Pakistan during a tri-nation series. The unexpected leadership change saw Dasun Shanaka taking charge.
The controversy stems from Asalanka's urging to abandon the tour following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, which claimed nine lives. However, Sri Lanka Cricket insisted the team continues with the revised schedule.
Asalanka's return was later attributed to a viral fever, but selectors cited his declining T20 form as a concern. The future captaincy remains unresolved, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)