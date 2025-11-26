Left Menu

Ravichandran Smaran Shines as Karnataka Claims Victory

Ravichandran Smaran excelled with a crucial fifty, leading Karnataka to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy opener. Karnataka chased down 198 runs, with critical performances from Smaran and the late-order duo Praveen Dubey and Shubhang Hegde, securing a last-ball win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:13 IST
Ravichandran Smaran Shines as Karnataka Claims Victory
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling start to the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy, Ravichandran Smaran guided Karnataka to a nail-biting five-wicket victory against Uttarakhand. Displaying his immense potential, Smaran contributed a well-timed half-century, helping Karnataka chase down a challenging total of 198 runs.

Uttarakhand set a formidable target of 197/5 from their allotted 20 overs, thanks to stellar knocks from skipper Kunal Chandela and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi. Despite early losses, Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal and Smaran built a crucial partnership before late-order batters Praveen Dubey and Shubhang Hegde secured the win in the final ball.

The match also saw brilliant bowling performances, with Vidwath Kaverappa taking three crucial wickets for Karnataka, while Rajan Kumar stood out for Uttarakhand with figures of 3/24. Karnataka now leads Group D with four points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025