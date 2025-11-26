Ravichandran Smaran Shines as Karnataka Claims Victory

In a thrilling start to the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy, Ravichandran Smaran guided Karnataka to a nail-biting five-wicket victory against Uttarakhand. Displaying his immense potential, Smaran contributed a well-timed half-century, helping Karnataka chase down a challenging total of 198 runs.

Uttarakhand set a formidable target of 197/5 from their allotted 20 overs, thanks to stellar knocks from skipper Kunal Chandela and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi. Despite early losses, Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal and Smaran built a crucial partnership before late-order batters Praveen Dubey and Shubhang Hegde secured the win in the final ball.

The match also saw brilliant bowling performances, with Vidwath Kaverappa taking three crucial wickets for Karnataka, while Rajan Kumar stood out for Uttarakhand with figures of 3/24. Karnataka now leads Group D with four points.

(With inputs from agencies.)