Urvil Patel's Thunderous Debut: Gujarat Dominates in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Urvil Patel made a spectacular debut as T20 captain for Gujarat, smashing 119 not out to lead his team to a dominant victory over Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His performance included a record-equalling fast century, showcasing his explosive batting prowess and setting the stage for Gujarat's campaign.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:17 IST
Urvil Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar display of power-hitting, Urvil Patel marked his captaincy debut with an unbeaten 119, propelling Gujarat to an eight-wicket victory over Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener. His blistering century came off just 31 balls, entering the record books as the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian.

Patel's innings included 12 fours and 10 sixes, effectively dismantling the Services bowling attack. Alongside Aarya Desai, Patel secured a 174-run opening partnership, effortlessly chasing down the target of 183 runs in a mere 12.3 overs at the Gymkhana Ground.

Elsewhere, Punjab and Puducherry also began their campaigns with victories over Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, respectively, further heating up the competition in Group C. The tournament promises more thrilling encounters as teams vie for the coveted title.

