Ahmedabad Awarded 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Rights
Ahmedabad will host the centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant achievement for India. This decision was finalized at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the country's capabilities and aspirations to become a major sporting nation by 2047.
In a notable achievement for India's sporting landscape, Ahmedabad has been selected to host the prestigious centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision was sealed during the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly held in Glasgow.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya articulated the significance of this decision, stating that it is a proud moment for the nation. He emphasized India's readiness to host major international sports events and expressed confidence in India's potential to rise as one of the top-five sporting nations by 2047.
The approval followed a recommendation by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, and was unanimously endorsed by the general assembly's 74 members, marking the Games' return to India after a 20-year hiatus.
